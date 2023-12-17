As 2023 draws to a close, we reflect on some of the year’s most shocking crimes in the Northeastern state of Assam. These cases, which occurred in across Assam, impacted communities deeply and highlighted the need for continued efforts to address complex social issues. Here are five such incidents that received widespread media attention in 2023.

1. Human sacrifice at Kamakhya Temple

In April 2023, the Assam police cracked a gruesome human sacrifice case that occurred near the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati four years earlier, in June 2019. During the annual Ambubachi mela, a 64-year-old woman was tragically killed and her body found wrapped in a blanket on the steps of Jai Durga Temple. After a four-year investigation, a special police team arrested five men, including Pradeep Pathak (52), a government employee from Uttar Pradesh, who is alleged to have planned the killing as an “offering” to Goddess Kamakhya.

2. Guwahati woman kills husband and mother-in-law

A woman, identified as Bandana Kalita, killed her husband and mother-in-law with the help of her paramour and a youth, cut the bodies into pieces, and later dumped the body parts in the mountains at Dawki in Meghalaya along Bangladesh border. The incident came to light on February 19 after police arrested the accused Bandana Kalita. Bandana and her two associates –Arup Das and Dhanti Deka killed her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey on August 17 last year. A lower court in Guwahati granted bail to Bandana

3. Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath killed in Goalpara

The death of BJP leader Jonali Nath in Lower Assam’s Goalapar district sent shockwaves across the state. Her body was found near NH-17 in Goalpara district on June 11. A day later, the Assam police’s criminal investigation department arrested Congress politician Hasanur Islam, 28, as the prime accused in Jonali’s murder.

The police said Jonali and Hasanur’s “love affair” led to a feud resulting in the death of 41-year-old politician. However, family member denied there being a love affair between Jonali and Hasanur.

4. Man kills wife, her parents in Golaghat

A relationship that began online during the COVID-19 lockdown tragically ended in a triple homicide in Assam’s Golaghat district in July 2023. Nazibur Rahman Bora, 25, and Sanghamitra Ghosh, 24, met on Facebook in June 2020 and their friendship developed into a relationship. They eloped to Kolkata in October 2020, but their relationship faced challenges. In March 2023, Sanghamitra returned to her parents’ home with their infant son and filed a police complaint against Nazibur. He was arrested and later released on bail. Tensions between the families escalated, culminating in a horrific incident. Nazibur took the lives of Sanghamitra and her parents before surrendering to police.

5. Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha’s death in mysterious accident

Assam Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances with injury marks in her private vehicle on May 16 in Jakhalabandha on National Highway 37. Her mother, Sumitra Rabha, claimed that Junmoni was murdered and accused police officers, including then Nagaon SP Leena Doley and others, of involvement. Initially thought to be a vehicular collision, the incident triggered public outrage, with allegations of government protection for the accused officers. The case was initially transferred to the CID, but on May 20, Assam Police recommended CBI intervention for a neutral probe. The demand for a CBI investigation was echoed by Junmoni’s family, Rabha community organizations, and political parties. As of now, the CBI has not uncovered the mystery behind Junmoni Rabha’s death.