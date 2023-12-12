As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on the year’s literary landscape of the Northeast. Known for its vibrant tapestry of cultures and diverse narratives, the region witnessed the publication of several outstanding books that illuminate its rich history, complex politics, insurgency, enduring traditions, and contemporary issues. From captivating stories to insightful analyses, these diverse works offer a window into the Northeast’s cultural depth, historical complexities, and contemporary realities.

Here are five noteworthy books published in 2023 that provide a window into the Northeast:

1. ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn by Rajeev Bhattacharya:

Journalist Rajeev Bhattacharya’s ULFA: The Mirage of Dawn delves into the untold story of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Assam’s outlawed separatist outfit. It offers a comprehensive account of ULFA, from its origins against the backdrop of the historic Assam Movement in the 1980s to the ongoing peace process between a faction led by its chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa and the government.

2. The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community by Sangita Barooah Pisharoty:

Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, an acclaimed journalist and writer from Assam, offers a comprehensive portrait of the Assamese community in The Assamese: A Portrait of a Community. From exploring the diverse appearances and origins of the people to examining the influence of numerous kingdoms and rulers, the book delves into the richness of the Assamese language, culture, and identity. It also explores the significance of the mighty Brahmaputra River, the region’s unique food and culinary traditions, vibrant celebrations, and the political landscape that shapes contemporary Assam.

3. Northeast India: A Political History by Samrat Choudhury:

Veteran journalist and former newspaper editor Samrat Choudhury’s Northeast India: A Political History provides a comprehensive and accessible account of the region’s complex political landscape. This authoritative history, encompassing all the culturally and ethnically diverse Northeastern states, serves as an excellent primer for anyone seeking to understand the region’s unique history and political dynamics.

4. A Resurgent Northeast: Narratives of Change by Ashish Kundra:

Drawing upon his experiences as a policymaker and administrator in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, bureaucrat Ashish Kundra paints a vivid picture of the transformative changes sweeping across the Northeast in A Resurgent Northeast: Narratives of Change. This book offers a compelling and optimistic perspective on the region’s progress, highlighting the significant strides made in various sectors while acknowledging the challenges that remain.

5. Slow Disaster: Political Ecology of Hazards and Everyday Life in the Brahmaputra Valley, Assam by Mitul Baruah:

Professor Mitul Baruah’s Slow Disaster: Political Ecology of Hazards and Everyday Life in the Brahmaputra Valley, Assam offers an insightful ethnographic portrait of the challenges faced by communities living in Majuli, one of the world’s largest river islands. The book explores the complex socio-environmental issues impacting the region, addressing both natural and man-made causes. It provides a valuable perspective on the vulnerabilities and resilience of communities living in a rapidly changing environment.