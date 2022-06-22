Guwahati: After the presidential candidates were announced, the buzz was around who might be the next President of India.

The two names, Yashwant Sinha and Draupadi Murmi, both have significant qualities needed to be the President of the world’s largest democracy.

Of them, Yashwant Sinha was unanimously chosen as the common candidate of opposition parties while Murmu was announced the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA.

Now, who is Yashwant Sinha?

Yashwant Sinha was a minister of finance between 1990-1991 in the PM Chandra Shekhar cabinet and was also the finance minister from March 1998 – July 2002 under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was the Minister of External Affairs between July 2002 – May 2004.

However, he was moved out of the BJP in 2018 and after a few years in March 2021, he joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

But on June 21, 2022, he left the AITC as he was nominated as the joint opposition Presidential Candidate.

Sinha was an IAS officer who joined the service in 1960 and spent over 24 years holding important posts during his service tenure.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

On the other hand, Draupadi Murmu is a tribal leader of the party from Odisha. She is the first governor of Jharkhand to complete the five-year term (2015-2021), since its formation in the year 2000.

Murmu remained the BJP district president for the Mayurbhanja district from 2002 to 2009.

She started her career as a teacher but entered active politics in 1997.

However, as she was named as the presidential candidate from the NDA, she expressed confidence in being a capable and a “great president”.