RAIPUR: At least four wild buffaloes from Assam are likely to be translocated to Chhattisgarh.

This has become possible following a ruling of the Chhattisgarh high court.

The high court ruling paved the way for translocating wild buffaloes from Assam to Chhattisgarh.

The high court has lifted a ban imposed due to genetic disparity between wild buffaloes of Assam and Chhattisgarh.

However, it has laid down certain conditions such as collection of ecological suitability report before their translocation and releasing them in forests within 45 days from the date of their arrival.

Also read: Assam | Traffic restrictions imposed in Guwahati for PM Narendra Modi’s visit

The ban was lifted based on a report of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) giving clearance on genetic disparity of wild buffaloes of Assam and Chhattisgarh.

Notably, according to the high court, the Assam government has granted permission to capture four sub-adult female wild buffaloes in Manas National Park.

The captured wild buffaloes will be translocated to Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, subject to certain conditions.