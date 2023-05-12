Fancy Bazar is among the top market places to visit in Guwahati and its streets are always chock-a-block with shoppers of various types browsing and buying things of all kinds.

Among the people of Assam, Fancy Bazar is claimed to be the place where one can buy and enjoy almost every materialistic thing in this world.

Here are some reasons why Fancy Bazar is among the top market places to visit in Guwahati and you should go there too-

1. Explore vivid sights and sounds

If you go to Fancy Bazar with an empty pocket, you will always be enthralled with the charming sights and sounds of people moving, vehicles expertly swaying amidst crowds, vibrant lights and alluring items on display.

2. Buy perfect items at reasonable price after market research

To buy any of your choicest items at the most reasonable price, Fancy Bazar is the most suitable place as it is thronged with shops of all types where you can satiate your shopping desires.

3. Go unplanned and end up buying anything you desire

If you plan to go shopping on a required budget but haven’t got the faintest idea of what would be good to buy, a stroll around the alleys of Fancy Bazar would solve all your shopping woes.

Also Read : Pobitora Widlife Sanctuary : A scenic natural place to visit in Assam

4. Savour some of the most unique street food items of Guwahati

Be it kulchas, cheese momos, kachori chat, Fancy Bazar has some exciting and unique street food items to captivate your taste buds.

5. Eat away to your heart’s content at any of the restaurants

If strolling away through the alleys of Fancy Bazar to buy the perfect things has left you tired and hungry too, a perfect relaxation and eating spot would be at many of the restaurants available there.

Also Read : Jampui Hills : The majestic highest hill range in Tripura

6. Go to know about the latest fashion trends

If you want to explore more about the latest fashion trends with your friends, Fancy Bazar would be the perfect place for your fun research activities.

7. Buy perfect gifts for anyone

To get an idea of what would be the most wonderful gift for your dear ones, a stroll through Fancy Bazar would help you solve everything and make the giver as well as the receiver happy.

How To Reach-

The nearest airport from Fancy Bazar is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 21 km.

The nearest railway station is Guwahati Railway Station located only at a distance of 1.3 km.

The inter-district bus stoppages of Guwahati are at Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Guwahati and at Khanapara. To travel to Fancy Bazar, you can take any of the public mode of transportations like the buses, auto rickshaws, cabs etc.