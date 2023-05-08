Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary , which is known for holding the highest density of Greater One Horned Rhinoceros in India, is one of the most scenic natural place to visit in Assam.

As it is located near Guwahati, a busiest city of Assam, it is a popular getaway destination in the weekend among the Guwahatians.

Besides the state animal of Assam, you can also spot some beautiful fauna like leopard, wild water buffalo, monitor lizard, wild boar, capped langur, porcupine, pangolin etc.

Meanwhile, bird lovers can also have a whale of time in the sanctuary as it is home to around 375 species of winged creatures.

As per reports, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary , which consists of the Rajamayong Reserve Forest and Pobitora Reserve Forest, has 22 species of mammals, 27 species of reptiles, 9 species of amphibians, 41 species of Pisces also.

The 38.81 sq.km. of wildlife haven which is situated in the district of Morigaon, also provides elephant and jeep safaris to tourists.

To enjoy the view of wildlife in a hassle free manner, it is always wise to book tickets online via the website https://pobitorasafari.in/

There are high chances that the last minute rush at the ticket counters in the afternoon might cause you to unfortunately miss the exciting safari trip if you don’t book your tickets online.

Also Read : Narasimha Jayanti 2023:The Nava Narasimha Temples of Ahobilam

A great way to unwind from the hectic lives and soak in some fresh air away from the maddening crowd would be to escape into a place where flora and fauna exist in harmony with each other and that type of spot is a wildlife sanctuary or a national park.

If you are a lover of nature, you must surely take time out to enjoy this scenic natural place called Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary when in Assam.

How to Reach-

The nearest airport from Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati which is situated at a distance of 62 km

The nearest railway station is Jagiroad Railway Station located at a distance of 31 km from the wildlife sanctuary

The nearest bus is the Mayong Bus Stop in Mayong Bazar area of Morigaon. It is located 2.5km away from the wildlife sanctuary.

Also Read : Dzukou Valley : An unique place to visit in Nagaland

Where to Stay –

There are a number of resorts and hotels locate near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. You can choose any of it for enjoying a night amidst the lap of nature and can even enjoy fresh hot meals there and gossip with your fellow travelers to your hearts content.