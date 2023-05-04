Narasimha Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Narasimha, the fourth avatar or incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Vishnu took the form of a lion-headed man to kill Hiranyakshipu who was said to have brewed calamity on Earth according to Hindu mythology.

Hiranyakshipu’s son Prahlad was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu and the latter took this ferocious incarnation at a time when the wicked father was on the verge of killing a devoted child in a fit of rage.

Lord Narasimha is often depicted with a human torso and lower body, leonine face and claws and with the demon Hiranyakashipu in his lap whom he is in the process of killing.

As Hirayanakshipu gained a boon from Lord Brahma due to which he could not be killed during the day or night, inside or outside the house, neither in the sky nor on land nor in heaven nor in hell by any weapon, nor by a man, god, demon or an animal, Lord Vishnu took the form of a half-human and half-animal and killed him in the evening time.

It is believed that Ahobilam is the place where Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Lord Narasimha. This year, Narasimha Jayanti is being celebrated on May 4.

Ahobilam is a holy town of Andhra Pradesh which is considered to be the centre of worship of Lord Narasimha , the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The nine Nava Narasimha Temples located in Ahobilam are-

Sri Jwala Narasimhan Temple

The deity who is said to have resided in this cave like temple is Ugra Narasimha who is in a seated position tearing the Asura Hiranyakashipu who is positioned in His lap.

Sri Ahobila Narasimhan Temple

It is believed to be the main shrine for Ugra Narasimha who incarnated as an awe inspiring form while coming out of a pillar

Sri Malola Narasimhan Temple

This temple is said to be the abode where the Lord resides with His consort Mahalakshmi and is known as Malola Narasimhan

Sri Kroda (Varaha) Narasimhan Temple

A favourite shrine of Raahu who is believed one of the Navagruhas, Sri Kroda (Varaha) Narasihma is believed to reside with His consort Goddess Bhoodevi here

Sri Karanja Narasimhan Temple

It is believed that Rishi Kapila performed a penance at this shrine and rid himself of the curse of Sage Durvasa and regained all his past knowledge and wisdom.

Sri Bhargava Narasimhan

This shrine is believed to be the place where Sage Bhargava have done penance to get success and prosperity

Sri Yogananda Narasimhan

A shrine which depicts the Lord in a Yoga posture and is believed to be the place where He taught various yogic exercises to Prahlada who meditated on Him here

Sri Chatravata Narasimhan

A story goes that this shrine is the place where two Gandharvas named Haha and Huhu sang the praises of Lord Narasimha

Sri Pavana Narasimhan

Among the various shrines for nava Narasimhas at Ahobilam, this is known as Kshetra Ratna or the jewel among the Kshetras.