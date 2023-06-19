A sunset cruise on the river Brahmaputra with the love of your life is not only a perfect romantic date similar to that shown in movies but also among the best things to do or experience in Guwahati.

Guwahati which is the largest and busiest city in Assam is home to many unique tourist spots full of natural beauty and ancient legends.

It is a place where there are many interesting things to do and indulging in it will not only be fun but make your trip worthwhile to remember for life.

Among the many interesting things to do in Guwahati is enjoying a sunset cruise with the love of your life in late evenings in the river Brahmaputra.

Sunset is a beautiful phenomenon of Nature that can calm and enthrall a human mind simultaneously due to the interesting play of colours it shows up across the vast expanse of sky.

These are the 4 reasons why going on a sunset cruise is among the best things to do in Guwahati-

1. Enjoy the myriad hues of sunset peacefully

As bright colours like red, orange and yellow comes alive brilliantly across the sky over the river Brahmaputra, both of you will be simply left in awe. This fascinating interplay of colours can soothe a mind full of plight and can provide you with a much needed break from the daily hectic schedule and refreshed your senses with a renewed vigour.

2. Admire the flow of the mighty river Brahmaputra

You will get to witness the thrilling flow of the mighty river Brahmaputra once you set sail on its waters happily with your lover by your side. Besides feeling the rapid current of the waters, you will also experience a mystic calm vibe in the middle of this enchanting river. With good food and enchanting environment, a sunset cruise on the river Brahmaputra can be a perfect romantic date with your partner.

3. Get a nice view of the scenery of Guwahati

When you go on a sunset cruise on the river Brahmaputra, you will get a good 360 degree view of the beauty of Guwahati. With the eyes getting a good view of the length of the Saraighat Bridge, there is also the soothing greenery to be seen in abundance along with the varied hues of landscape and several views of buildings right from the middle of the river.

4. Spend happy times with each other

A sunset cruise on the river Brahmaputra is no less than a romantic date with your partner that is filmy too. As you witness the beauty of the river, you will also be able to spend lovely times with each other amidst beautiful settings that seem literally right out of a fairytale.

How to book a sunset cruise?

One of the most popular ways of taking a memorable sunset cruise on river Brahmaputra is to book a sunset cruise with Alfresco Grand which costs around Rs. 600 per person. The ship sets sail from Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar Jahaj Ghat area daily from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM to give people a view of a magnificent sunset on the mighty river Brahmaputra.