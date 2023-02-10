As a first-batch student at the department of Cultural Studies at Tezpur University, I got an opportunity to listen to lectures delivered by renowned folklorist Professor Jawaharlal Handoo.

Professor Handoo, who was a visiting professor at Tezpur University during that period, extensively delivered lectures on various theories of folk culture and post-structuralism. Dr Handoo, an internationally acclaimed expert on folk culture, was a staunch critic of the Hindi film industry. He also made wry observations about every societal development.

Towards the end of the fourth semester, a few students of our department founded an organisation called “Astha”. The brain behind the creation of the group was none other than Dr Birendranath Dutta, a renowned folklorist, who was the Head of the department of “Cultural Studies” at that time.

Through this organization, which was set up to carry out scientific study besides the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Assam, we wanted to introduce some new concepts in Assam’s tourism industry. We initially discussed if Assam can attract tourists through rural tourism, cultural tourism, and tourism of diverse ethnicity.

Once, during a conversation with Dr Handoo, we asked him what could be the key to the success of Assam’s tourism industry. Dr Handoo, who has a thorough knowledge of the region, responded instantly that the resources of Northeast—which include deep-green forests, serene natural setting, simplicity of the people in the rural areas, and last but not least, the unmatched cultural diversity of the region—could easily draw the attention of tourists from across the globe.

If Assam’s tourism industry can grow because of its archaeological and architectural treasures as well as the features mentioned above, the region will be able to achieve its highest level of economic development.

It has been almost two decades now since Dr Handoo made the observations about the potential of the Assam tourism industry. Unfortunately, our organization couldn’t last long, and the group as a whole did little to help in the growth of Assam’s tourism industry. Fortunately, several efforts are still being made throughout Assam to change the perception of the state’s tourism sector or to develop new avenues for growth.

Many people, both individually and collectively, have been carrying out exceptional work in the tourism sector without receiving any patronage from the government or other financial institutions. It is only because of their efforts that this industry has taken on a new shape and embodied a new perspective. Here, I would like to mention just one example of numerous such initiatives. We fervently hope that this example can serve as an inspiration in enticing domestic and international tourists to Assam.

For the last two years, the “Hatipoti STG” of Pavoi, located at the north of Biswanath Charali in North Assam, has been hosting an amazing event of folk culture amid the lush green tea garden. The event featured various folk music including Baul. Only kerosene lamps and fires were used for lighting during the event, which took place in a grassy meadow in the middle of the tea estate.

For the audiences who travelled from different parts of the state to attend the event, tents were set up in the midst of the tea estate. A winter night sans any noise, modern music systems, and complete seclusion in the forest was enjoyed by about 70 or 80 people. The two-day event also featured traditional meals provided by the organizers.

This year, the event titled, “Tea Folk,” was hosted on November 26 and 27. From the performance of Bagarumba to Bhaona to Xatriya dance, the tea estate echoed the real tunes of folk cultures.

The performance presented on an open stage amid hundreds of kerosene lights spellbound the audience. The organizers made every effort to bring on the stage the priceless cultural performances that had been purposefully removed from mainstream stages or have been commodified.

Events like “Tea Folk” can serve as an excellent example of how to enjoy the cultural performances of Assam and the Northeast. These models should be taken into consideration by the Assam government and others who wish to grow the tourism sector of the region.