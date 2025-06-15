Guwahati: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an investigation into the death of Rosmita Hojai, a 25-year-old woman from Assam, following a letter from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Hojai was found dead in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, June 11, five days after being reported missing on June 6.

Initially, Uttarakhand police suggested the death appeared to be a suicide. Rosmita Hojai, who hailed from Assam’s Dima Hasao district, was found dead on the banks of the Ganga River.

Her family stated that she had traveled to Delhi for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination and subsequently went to Rishikesh with two companions.

Sub-inspector Yogesh Pandey, SHO of Muni ki Raiti police station where the body was found, confirmed that the post-mortem report indicated drowning as the cause of death and found no external injuries.

Pandey had previously noted, “The woman was preparing for a competitive exam and had performed poorly. Her two friends who accompanied her to Rishikesh said she was distressed. We checked this with her family, and it seemed true. Prima facie, it’s a case of suicide. However, if we are asked to re-investigate, we will conduct a probe again.”

Concerns about potential foul play led Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to write to CM Dhami on Tuesday, June 11.

In his letter, Sarma urged for a deeper examination of the case, stating, “In view of the gravity of the matter and the deep anguish being experienced by her family, I request your kind intervention to ensure that the matter is investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles. If any criminal involvement is found, I urge that the responsible individuals be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law, so that justice is delivered.”

This directive from CM Dhami ensures that all angles of Rosmita Hojai’s death will be thoroughly explored.