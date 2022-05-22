AGARTALA: Former BJP Minister and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman on Saturday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the exorbitant hike in prices of essential commodities and the growing problem of unemployment among the educated youth.

“The biggest gift BJP has given to the state is unemployment and price rise. The prices of fuel and LPG have been increasing with every passing day, soon it will be beyond the reach of poor people”, said Barman.

Taking a dig at the BJP government in the state, he said, “The BJP only knows the art of dividing people. There is an evil design that the saffron party follows to threaten the majority of people. The elections are approaching very fast and now you will see how several petitions would be filed in the Supreme Court questioning the established facts just to gain political mileage. Blinded by the propaganda, people fail to see the real crisis of inflation and unemployment”.

The former minister in the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet also urged the Congress workers to unite and unseat the BJP from power in the forthcoming elections.

“The BJP has no shame; they never hesitate in using the government machinery for their political interest. The Lok Sabha elections are coming, you will see Congress leaders will be implicated in false charges. Institutions like ED and CBI will conduct raids at the residence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But, their paid agents who keep speaking against the BJP in public are always ignored. Politicians like Asaduddin Owaisi who always give inflammatory statements never faced any case because of the clandestine bonding with BJP”, he added.

Barman along with TPCC President Birajit Sinha was attending a joining event at Sabroom. A total of 485 workers joined the Congress party during the event from several political parties, especially, BJP.

Earlier, the Congress leaders observed the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A blood donation camp was also organized to mark the day at Congress Bhavan, Agartala.