GUWAHATI: Unemployment in the Northeast state of Assam is decreasing.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (December 07).

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attributed the “reducing unemployment rate” in the state to the women empowering schemes launched by the Assam government in recent times.

“Welfare schemes have encouraged and empowered our women force, which has greatly helped in reducing the unemployment rate in the state,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister further stated that empowering women in the state is the “top priority” of the government in the Northeast state.

“Empowering Nari-Shakti is our top priority,” the Assam CM said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to various schemes launched by the state government, targeted towards empowering women, there has been an exponential rise in the ratio of female workers.

“The phenomenal rise in female worker population ratio is essentially reducing unemployment in the state,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Sarma claimed that unemployment rate in Assam was 9.7% in July-September 2022, which has now risen to 18.7% in just over a year.

He also said that the BJP-led state government in Assam has been making efforts to create ample job opportunities, aiming to provide 1 lakh jobs to youths.