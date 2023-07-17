New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Assam government and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea filed by advocate Arif Jwaddar raising a grievance against alleged fake police encounters taking place in the State.

Hearing a petition, a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar also issued notice to the Assam Human Rights Commission.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, Advocate Arif Jwadder.

New Delhi-based advocate Arif Jwadder moved the apex court after Gauhati High Court on January 27 disposed of a PIL see seeking an independent probe into the alleged fake encounters which took place in Assam from May 2021 onwards.

The Gauhati High Court had disposed off the PIL stating that investigations into all such cases are underway.

Advocate Jwadder in his petition filed in December 2021 sought an independent investigation into all the fake encounters which took place from May 2021 onwards by an SIT/CBI or other independent agency to be monitored by the Gauhati High Court.

He had alleged that the Supreme Court guidelines for investigating cases of death or injury in police action were not followed by the Assam police while probing such incidents in the state.

He had termed all such incidents as fake encounters in his petition.

Assam government in its affidavit dated 29.09.2022 had admitted to 171 police encounters wherein 56 people died and 145 were injured from May to August 2022. The death toll has increased since then.

However, the high court didn’t give any cogent directions despite the material placed on record.