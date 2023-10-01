Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal led the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Union Minister thanked the people of Assam for their enthusiastic participation in this novel movement of cleanliness under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “As we join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement and offer our ‘Shram’, it is heartening to witness how the people of Assam has responded to the call of our dynamic leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and making this movement a success with their enthusiastic participation. “

“We must remember what Mahatma Gandhi jigs message on cleanliness and how it resonates through Jan Bhagidari for a Garbage Free India. Cleanliness brings us closer to the Godliness. We must remain steadfast towards this noble objective of a clean Bharat for achieving a Swaccha Bharat, a vision of our leader Narendra Modiji,” Sonowal said.