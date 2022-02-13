Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit back at those criticising him over his recent “father-son” barb against Rahul Gandhi.

The Assam CM said that those criticising him should be “loyal to the country”, rather than being loyal to the Gandhi family.

“Congress has developed an ecosystem and the people part of this ecosystem, may tolerate things against India, but they will not tolerate anything against the Gandhis. People should be loyal to the country, not a particular family,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Earlier, on Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “the mindset of not criticising the Gandhi family needs to be changed”.

“This mindset that you can’t criticize the Gandhi family need to be changed,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

CM Sarma has been under fire from all quarters across India, especially the Congress party, for his ‘derogatory’ “father-son” barb against Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, the Congress unit in Telangana is all set to file criminal complaints against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Telangana Congress will file as many as 709 criminal complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The complaints will be filed by the Telangana Congress against the Assam CM over his recent “father-son” barb targeting Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress workers will file criminal complaints against Sarma in all 709 police stations in Telangana on Monday,” informed state Congress chief Revanth Reddy.

He added: “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment is not against the Gandhi family or Congress, but it is an insult to motherhood.”

During an election rally in Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of he being a don of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Did we ever ask you (Rahul Gandhi) whether you are really a son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier demand seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.