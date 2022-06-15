FIRs and cases have been piling up against suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial and ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad recently.

Among latest to lodge an FIR against the two suspended BJP leaders is former Assam minister Ataur Rahman Mazarbhuiya.

The FIR was lodged at the Katigorah police station in Cachar district of Assam.

In the FIR, the former Assam minister MLA urged the police to book the suspended BJP leaders under stringent sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, there have been widespread protest across India against the two suspended BJP leaders over their ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

In Assam, section 144 CrPC has been imposed in least four districts, including the three Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj where there is a sizeable Muslim population.

Although Nupur Sharma’s remarks were made as an official spokesperson of the BJP, during a TV show, the BJP, later on, distanced itself from her statement stating that her views did not reflect the views of the party.

Several cases were also filed against Sharma for her comments and Maharashtra Police as well as Kolkata Police have summoned her in connections cases filed against her.