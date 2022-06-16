NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Following the row of ‘insulting’ remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Lakhimpur district of Assam in a bid to maintain public peace and tranquility.

It is being feared that anti-social elements might endanger public life and property in Lakhimpur district of Assam following ‘insulting’ remarks made on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

There have been the incidents of violence over suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s ‘insulting’ remarks in several parts of the country like in Ranchi, Cooch Behar, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Kanpur and Prayagraj.

Deputy commissioner of Lakhimpur district in Assam – Sumit Sattawan issued the order imposing section 144 CrPC for maintaining public peace and tranquillity in the district.

Imposition of section 144 CrPC means prohibition in assembly of five or more persons in any public place including NH-15 of Lakhimpur district of Assam without specific permission from the district magistrate and additional district magistrate.

It also bans carrying of lethal weapons and arms in public places including baton, daggers, sticks, spears, swords, bows and arrows etc.

Holding of rallies, meetings, gatherings and public events have also been prohibited following imposition of section 144 CrPC in Lakhimpur district of Assam.