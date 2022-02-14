War of words between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao escalated further on Monday with Rao intensifying his attack Sarma saying that there is nothing wrong in asking for proof of surgical strikes.

“Even today, I ask for proof of the surgical strikes. Why the government of India is reluctant to show the proof? Show the proof and let’s get over it,” the Telangana CM said.

The comment of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao came just hours after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “it is wrong” to ask for proof of surgical strikes.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, while responding to the criticism he has been facing over his recent “father-son” barb against Rahul Gandhi said that those criticising him should be “loyal to the country”, rather than being loyal to the Gandhi family.

“Congress has developed an ecosystem and the people part of this ecosystem, may tolerate things against India, but they will not tolerate anything against the Gandhis. People should be loyal to the country, not a particular family,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Also read: Telangana Congress files criminal complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his ‘father-son’ barb

Reacting to the Assam CM’s comments on Sunday, the Telangana CM said: “I have no relation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not even his party. He is an MP, who has a family history. Assam CM should apologize for his comment.”

During an election rally in Uttarakhand recently, Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of he being a son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Did we ever ask you (Rahul Gandhi) whether you are really a son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier demand seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Reacting to Assam CM’s statements, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao backed Rahul Gandhi and said: “BJP is using surgical strikes for political gains. It is the Army that is fighting at the borders. If anyone is dying, it’s Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not the BJP.”