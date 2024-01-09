GUWAHATI: Samir Kumar Sinha, the Principal Secretary to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been appointed as additional secretary and director general (acquisition) in the union defence ministry.

A union personnel ministry, in an order, stated that appointment of Samir Kumar Sinha as additional secretary and DG (acquisition) in the union defence ministry was approved by the appointments committee of the union cabinet.

Samir Sinha had been serving as the principal secretary to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the past two and half years.

He is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Moreover, Bharat Harbanslal Khera, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar will be Additional Secretary as well as Mission Director for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

Puja Singh Mandol, currently Joint Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the order said.

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, at present a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary.

Asit Gopal, Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School of tge National Educational Society for Tribal Students under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been named as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles.

Senior bureaucrat Tripti Gurha will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.