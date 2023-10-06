Geneva: Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights body, has expressed concern over the recent arrest of journalists and raids of a media office in India’s capital city, New Delhi.

On October 4, police raided the office of NewsClick, a news website founded in 2009, and sealed it. They also raided the residences of many journalists and writers associated with the website. As many as 45 people were questioned and a large number of electronic devices were seized.

The government alleges that the NewsClick management received a large amount of money from China to support anti-India agendas and promote Chinese propaganda.

The website’s founder, Prabir Purkayastha, and another employee, Amit Chakravarty, have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for spreading pro-China content.

PEC has called on the Indian government to release the journalists and give them a fair trial. The organization has also expressed concern about the government’s use of the UAPA to target journalists.

“PEC supports each and every journalist across the globe who has been performing duties with all integrity and honesty. However, as the Indian authority has accused the NewsClick family of indulging in anti-India activities with the help of money supplied by the Chinese agencies in Beijing, it needs to be clarified (also verified). We urge New Delhi to release the media persons and give them ample scopes to defend themselves in the course of legal battles,” said PEC President Blaise Lempen.

Meanwhile, the Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), a northeast India based scribe’s forum, has also come out with a statement condemning the arrest of journalists and raids of media offices.

“No scribe should be harassed because of his/her profession, but at the same time none should play the role of a tool for an enemy nation in greed of money,” said JFA President Rupam Barua.

PEC and JFA have urged the Indian government to respect press freedom and protect journalists from harassment and intimidation.