The Assam government is all set to initiate its plans for making Guwahati, an air pollution-free city.

The Assam government will place an order for at least 200 electric busses for Guwahati city soon.

This was informed by assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will place the order for 200 electric buses for Guwahati city within one month.

The Assam cabinet, last year, had decided to procure as many as 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses for Guwahati city.

Also read: Around 100 Assam students stranded in Russian invasion-hit Ukraine: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

This decision of the Assam government comes in line with the worldwide campaign for reducing carbon emission.

Releasing BJP’s manifesto for the civic bodies election in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government will introduce emission-free transport for people in urban centres of the state.

“Carbon emission is a global issue. We will try to reduce carbon emission by introducing electric mode of public transportation,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Elections to 80 civic bodies in Assam, comprising 977 wards across the state, will be held on March 6.

Counting will be held on March 9.