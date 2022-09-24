New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 5G services in the country at India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi on October 1.

“Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition,” the National Broadband Mission said in a tweet on Saturday.

The official website of India Mobile Congress also stated that the inauguration of the event and launch of 5G services will be done by PM Modi.

According to reports, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal, and Vodafone-Idea India head Ravinder Takkar will be on stage with PM Modi on the occasion.

The launch of 5G services by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi will begin in seven cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

In terms of speed, the thumb rule for 5G is 100 Mbps, though it may vary. The broad consensus for 4G is that it is in the range of 60-70 Mbps.

Apart from high-speed data, 5G also has the potential to enable several enterprise-level solutions such as machine-to-machine communications, connected vehicles, and more immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, among others.