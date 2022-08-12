Guwahati: Meghalaya’s proscribed rebel group HNLC has expressed its gratitude to its cadres and supporters on the eve of the outfit’s 35th raising day.

The HNLC was formed on August 14, 1987, in Meghalaya.

“On the eve of its 35th raising day, the HNLC would like to thank everyone including its members and cadres,” the outfit said in a statement on Friday.

Recalling the sacrifice of the cadres, who have lost their lives in their struggle, the outfit said that they are ‘not dead but they have attained martyrdom’.

The HNLC also offered their thanks to all the NGOs and pressure groups of the Hynniewtrep (Khasis).

The outfit vowed to work for safeguarding the interests of the people of Meghalaya.

“…the HNLC would keep on rendering its services and work for safeguarding the interests of the Jaidbynriew in our own humble and best ways possible,” the statement added.

“We are hopeful that the Indo-Hyn?iewtrep (Khasis) peace process shall bring about political changes and benefits to empower our jaidbynriew Hynniewtrep,” it added.

Our struggle is a political one, and we need to bring about a political solution in order to ease away the difficulties faced by our people from time to time, said HNLC.

“Today marks the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Bah Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, ex-general secretary of HNLC. Security forces martyred him on this day 2021 but could never extinguish the flame of the love of Jaidbynriew that he ignited in the hearts of the Hynniewtrep (Khsis) people,” it added.