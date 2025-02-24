Chandan Borgohain, Mahesh Deka

Hatiutha Hill, Morigaon: Beneath the canopy of trees, where the whisper of the wind carries the weight of centuries-old stories, the people of Monoha gather in solemn defiance.

To them, Hatiutha Pahar is not just a hill—it is a sacred relic of their heritage, a refuge during nature’s wrath, and a symbol of their identity. Now, the looming specter of granite mining threatens to strip away not just the rocks, but the very essence of their existence.

“This is a sacred mountain for us. Each rock here carries a story that goes deep into time. Now, if, in the name of mining, the government destroys these rocks, it would be like erasing a part of our culture and our identity,” Bikhyat Ingti, a resident of Monoha village, told Northeast Now.

Ingti’s words echo the mounting fear among thousands of residents from Monoha and the surrounding villages after the Assam government‘s plan to extract granite from the Hatiutha hills, in central Assam’s Morigaon district, came to light.

Hatiutha Hill is located approximately 65 kilometers from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, and about 18 kilometers from Jagiroad.

On August 17, 2024, the Government of Assam’s Directorate of Geology and Mining released an e-Auction notice (No. GM/ET/842/pt-1/1413) for the allocation of three granite extraction blocks in the Hatiutha hills. The proposed project, which initially received little public attention, sparked a groundswell of resistance after a group of five men, according to a local resident, led by Bhaskar Sharma, visited the site and held a meeting with a few villagers to apprise them of the mining plan in the second week of January 2025.

Vow to Protect a Sacred Landmark

The people of Monoha and neighboring villages, including Barhampur, Doipara, Bherbheri, Borigaon, Nuagaon, Majuguri, Bongalbari, Kathalguri, Bornoloni, Bhakatguri, and Kacharigaon, have staged continuous protests near the hill, vowing to block any excavation plans by the authorities. For generations, the mountain has held deep emotional and cultural significance for the local inhabitants, mostly belonging to the indigenous Karbi community.

A place of worship erected by the villagers at the corner of a sacred rock inside the hill. (Photo: Chandan Borgohain)



Chitra Bangthai, the executive president of the Morigaon unit of the Karbi Cultural Society, highlighted the cultural significance of Hatiutha Pahar, pointing out that the name of the hill and the ancient stories surrounding its rocks reflect its deep connection to the community.

He recalled one such story passed down through generations: “Long ago, a giant elephant and a python roamed this hill. One day, a sage saw them and feared that if such a massive elephant and snake ventured into the village, they could cause harm. To protect the people, the sage drew his sword, struck the elephant and the snake, and cursed them to turn into stones. Since then, we have been offering prayers to these stones.”

The entire Hatiutha Pahar is dotted with sacred rocks, cemeteries, and religious sites, all of which hold immense spiritual value for the local community. For the villagers, the threat of granite extraction goes beyond environmental concerns; it represents a direct assault on their cultural heritage. Locals allege that these concerns were completely overlooked by the government, as it did not conduct any public hearing with the villagers.

“If such a valuable resource is to be sold or extracted, it would not only be a loss for this area but a significant loss to the entire Morigaon district. We will not allow this to happen under any circumstances,” Bangthai stated.

An Environmental Refuge

Located under the Mayong subdivision in the Morigaon district, the Hatiutha Pahar lies on the eastern periphery of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The hill supports a wide range of wild animals, including deer, foxes, monkeys, and various species of birds and reptiles.

“There is a very big rock here, which we call Moulua hill. Every year, swarms of bees gather on it and build nests there,” Bikhyat Ingti told Northeast Now. “Instead of exploiting the hill for mining, the government should develop the site as a tourist place to showcase its natural beauty and cultural significance,” he added.

A group of agitated villagers vowed to protect the hill. (Photo: Chandan Borgohain)



In addition, the villagers have highlighted that the area surrounding the hill is highly susceptible to flooding due to its proximity to the Brahmaputra River. Every year, during the monsoon season, when nearby villages are inundated with floodwaters, the hill serves as a refuge for the people. Locals noted that for two to three months, more than a thousand families from the surrounding villages set up temporary shelters at the foothill and bring their cattle and livestock to the higher ground for safety.

Sixty-year-old Sabita Terong said, “Everyone knows how poor and backward Hatiutha is. Only we can understand the kind of hardships we face during the floods—there’s nowhere to place our children and belongings when our homes are submerged. What will happen to the people of Hatiutha if we are forced to give up this mountain?”

“When we think of the monsoon days, tears come to our eyes. Every year, during the floods, people die here. The mountain has been a witness to and a source of support to the people during the hard times; we cannot allow them to destroy it,” she added.

Secrecy Surrounds Mining Project

The villagers were completely in the dark about the mining plan at Hatiutha Hills until the Directorate of Geology and Mining released the e-auction notification. No opinions from the local residents were sought.

When Northeast Now approached the Directorate of Geology and Mining, the officials remained tight-lipped about the plan. “We are not authorized to speak on this issue,” said a joint director of Geology and Mining requesting anonymity.

Locals, who submitted a memorandum to the Morigaon District Commissioner (DC) opposing the mining, stated that mining would destroy the hills and should not happen. They said the DC admitted he was not informed by the Directorate of Geology and Mining about the plan.

“When we met the DC, he agreed with us that the mining would destroy the beautiful hills. Though he assured us of his support, he also told us that the Directorate of Geology and Mining had not intimated him,” said Bikhyat Ingti.

Sources said that although the government has not revealed anything officially, a company from Kolkata has obtained the bid for carrying out the mining at the hill.