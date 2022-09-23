Guwahati: Assam police on Friday arrested one more Popular Front of India (PFI) member from Guwahati, officials said.

The arrested PFI leader has been identified as Minarul Shaikh, the president of PFI in West Bengal.

He is also the organisation’s national executive committee member.

The police said Shaikh will be produced in a Guwahati court later in the day along with Bazrul Karim, State Executive Committee member and General Secretary, Barak Valley District Committee of PFI.

Karim was arrested on Thursday in Karimganj district.

A total of 11 PFI members have been arrested in Assam on various charges.

Nine PFI leaders who were arrested on Thursday in a series of raids in Kamrup, Barpeta, Baksa, Karimganj and Nagaon districts were sent to five days of police remand.

As per reports, out of the 11 people arrested so far, one was a linkman while the rest were members of PFI.

Police claimed they have been arrested “as there is reliable information that they were making all-out efforts to foment communal strife throughout the state of Assam.”

Police further claimed that the PFI leaders were also obstructing government servants in performing their official duties by use of force, while the organisation was trying to conduct several programmes in some districts of Assam by violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC.