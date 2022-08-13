Patna: After the political rift in Bihar, the BJP chief in the state, Sanjay Jaiswal has now claimed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) is the new Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav led-government.

Jaiswal also accused that the entire area in Bihar has become a sleeper cell, ready for “terror attacks”.

Sanjay Jaiswal further claimed that the plot for terror attacks was found earlier in July just before Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bihar.

He claimed that NIA had found PFI links.

He claimed that the people who have connections with extremist organisations broke ties with the BJP to save their skin.

He claimed that such extremist organisations had convinced Tejashwi Yadav to join hands with Nitish Kumar.

He said that such organisations had also done so with Nitish Kumar so that the sleeper cells can continue in the state.