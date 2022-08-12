Guwahati: Assam Health and Family Welfare Department will organise a massive state-wise immunization campaign to administer COVID and other routine immunization to those left out during the normal drive of the inoculation process.

A review meeting held at Dispur on Friday which was chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma decided to hold immunization drives across the state from October to March to bring all sections of people including the children under the immunization programme.

Under this special drive, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that those children who could not be given routine immunization due to COVID 19 pandemic should be given vaccines as per medical advice.

The Chief Minister during the meeting also asked the Heath Department to put in place a digital system for issuing birth and death certificates.

He said that the system should be such that the parents would receive the birth certificate upon discharge from the hospital and next of kin would get the death certificate immediately.

Sarma also said that a robust organ transplant network system will be developed in the state to facilitate organ transplantation in the state.

He also said that a good and responsive system of organ transplants would be helpful in saving many precious lives. With regard to blood donations, steps will be taken to motivate people to voluntary blood donations.

Chief Minister Sarma said that in view of the reported cases of maternal mortality cases in the tea garden areas, special awareness drives should be conducted for voluntary blood donations in the tea garden-dominated areas.

Moreover, National Health Mission (NHM) will organize a three-day Swasthya Utsav with the active involvement of 1000 volunteers of which 500 will be from health and 500 from other areas. Photographs of the Swasthya Utsav should be uploaded on the live App.

The Swasthya Utsav would highlight issues like drinking water and access to health infrastructure which are important for the delivery of health care facilities.

The meeting also deliberated that NHM will have at least five regional offices in the state which would be headed by ACS officers who will be assisted by other domain experts. The team will do the needful for the betterment of health indicators in their respective jurisdictions.

Besides, the Chief Minister said that NHM will make an assessment of the inaccessible areas in the state and coordinate with the PWD for constructing good quality roads for making health care services more accessible.

Dr. Sarma during the meeting also said that the Health and Family Welfare Department to work more closely with the Women and Child Development sector of the Social Welfare department to make the nutritional centres more vibrant for women and child health.

For the benefit of the patients, Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) will be revamped to expand its footprints across the state and run pharmacies in hospitals where medicines will be made available to the patients at subsidized rates.

The Chief Minister said that the Food Safety Commissionerate would be made more revamped to activate its revenue-generating activities.