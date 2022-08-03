Union home minister Amit Shah has informed that the controversial citizenship amedment act (CAA) will be implemented in the country after the completion of the COVID-19 booster vaccine exercise.

This was assured by union home minister Amit Shah to West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

CAA was passed by the Indian Parliament on December 11, 2019 and came into force on January 10, 2020.

However, Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules.

The central government has time and again cited that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the framing of the rules thus far.

Implementation of CAA will ensure grant of citizenship to those members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Notably, BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari has urged Amit Shah to implement the CAA at the earliest.

During the West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP had promised the implementation of the CAA.