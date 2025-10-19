Guwahati: The sudden death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore has escalated into a complex criminal investigation marked by arrests, political controversy, and widespread public unrest across Assam.

A month after his passing, the grief remains palpable, overshadowed by persistent demands for justice and transparency. The case, now involving charges of murder and conspiracy, has implicated several individuals, including a festival organizer, band members, and even a police official.

Below is a detailed, updated chronological timeline of key events surrounding the death of Zubeen Garg, covering the critical one-month period from September 19 to October 19, 2025.

September 19: Zubeen Garg, 52, dies in Singapore during a yacht outing organized by the Assam Association. He reportedly lost consciousness while swimming in the sea without a life jacket, leading to drowning. Initial reports describe it as a medical emergency or scuba diving accident. A police complaint is filed in Assam’s Morigaon district, accusing festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma of negligence and mismanagement.

September 20: The Assam government declares a three-day state mourning. Singapore authorities conduct a postmortem using CT scans and bedside MRI, confirming no external injuries or cut marks on the body. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announces that the mortal remains will be handed over to Indian authorities for repatriation. State mourning is set from September 20 to 22, with official programs postponed.

September 21: Garg’s mortal remains arrive in Guwahati via Air India Express flight from Delhi. Thousands of fans gather at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to pay respects, with emotional scenes as the hearse proceeds to his residence in Kahilipara. The remains are kept at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for public homage. The BCCI announces a tribute program for Garg during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 opening. The Assam Cabinet extends state mourning to September 23 and allocates 10 bighas of land in Sonapur for his cremation and memorial.

September 23: Garg’s last rites are performed in Sonapur, Guwahati, with full state honors. Nearly 15 lakh fans attended the farewell. Additional memorials are planned in Guwahati and Jorhat (his hometown) to honor his legacy. His ashes are taken to Jorhat for further tributes.

October 1: Assam Police arrest Northeast India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta at Delhi airport and his manager Siddhartha Sharma in Gurgaon. Both are brought to Guwahati for questioning and remanded to 14-day police custody. The Assam Police added a murder charge to the CID case amid allegations of poisoning and conspiracy. Public grief persists, with fans and family demanding transparency.

October 3: Assam Police arrest Zubeen Garg’s bandmate Sekharjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta, bringing the total arrests to four.

October 8: Zubeen Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg is arrested in connection with the singer’s death on charges including conspiracy, negligence, poisoning, and murder.

October 9: Fans and the public intensify demands for answers, with some predicting widespread unrest in Assam if unresolved. International media covers the story, noting Zubeen Garg’s cultural impact.

October 10: Two of Garg’s bodyguards, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, are arrested for alleged involvement in his death. They are remanded to five-day police custody.

October 14: Assam Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika announces a 25-foot bronze statue of Garg at Charan Beel Park in Morigaon, created by sculptor Biren Singha, as a tribute to his contributions to music and culture.

October 15: Five key accused—Northeast India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddhartha Sharma, cousin and DSP Sandipan Garg, and bodyguards Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—are sent to judicial custody after police remand ends. Violence erupts outside Baksa District Jail during their transfer, with a mob attacking the police convoy, pelting stones, and injuring officers, journalists, and residents. Police use tear gas, baton charges, and aerial firing to disperse the crowd. Opposition leaders announce a public tribute and protest demanding a CBI probe.

October 16: Investigations continue amid public unrest. Political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demand a fair probe and exemplary punishment for those responsible. Sekharjyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta are sent to 14-day judicial custody as part of the seven total suspects.

October 17: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute, calling Zubeen Garg an “unshakable” icon and urging a swift, transparent investigation. Singapore Police states no foul play is suspected so far, but the probe may take three months or more. Zubeen Garg’s band member, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amrit Parva Mahanawere were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

October 18: Nine people are arrested for the violence near Baksa Jail on October 15. Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia writes to Singapore PM Lawrence Wong requesting a transparent coroner’s inquiry. Public discourse includes accusations of political exploitation and calls for justice beyond the death itself.

October 19: Marking one month since Zubeen Garg’s death, grief and unanswered questions persist across Assam.