Guwahati: It has been a full month since the shocking and mysterious death of Assam’s most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, and yet the state continues to tremble with grief, disbelief, and growing rage.

Exactly one month ago, the legendary singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea under mysterious circumstances.

Streets, campuses, and social media platforms still echo with a single cry: #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

What began as a moment of mourning has evolved into a people’s movement, an emotional uprising blending art, politics, and collective conscience. From students in Dibrugarh and Tezpur to tea workers in Tinsukia and shopkeepers in Nalbari, every Assamese heart continues to beat with one question: What really happened to Zubeen da?

A LEGEND WHO REDEFINED ASSAMESE MUSIC

To understand why Zubeen Garg’s death has shaken Assam to its core, one must first understand who he was, not just a singer, but a revolution wrapped in melody.

Zubeen didn’t merely sing songs; he rewrote the grammar of Assamese music. Following the towering legacies of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen carried their fire into the age of globalization.

If Bhupen Hazarika made Assamese songs speak to the world, Zubeen made the world dance to Assamese rhythm. He fused folk with rock, borrowed the rebellion of jazz and blues, and infused it with the soul of the Assamese countryside. With guitar, bass, and drums, he made a language of rhythm that transcended generations.

He was Assam’s first rockstar, flamboyant, unpredictable, and fiercely individualistic. While Bhupen da made listeners close their eyes in reflection, Zubeen made them move, shout, and feel alive.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF A RESTLESS GENERATION

When Zubeen burst onto the scene in 1992 with Anamika, Assam was a wounded land. The post-Assam Movement generation was reeling under despair. Jobs were scarce, insurgency was rampant, and hope was fading.

Zubeen’s songs arrived like oxygen. They spoke of love, heartbreak, identity, and defiance, emotions that Assamese youth had long buried. Through albums like Maya, Asha, Rang, Janmoni, and Ujan Piriti, he created not just music but a mirror of a generation.

He made the urban and rural, the traditional and the modern, coexist in sound. From Bihu to Blues, from Borgeet to Rock and Roll, Zubeen could travel across genres without losing his roots.

THE ANTI-ESTABLISHMENT VOICE OF A PEOPLE

But Zubeen Garg was never just an artist. He was a movement against conformity. He spoke what others feared to whisper.

He mocked power, defied institutions, and wore rebellion like a badge of honour. With earrings in both ears, mismatched shoes, and an attitude that dared authority, he became the face of defiance.

He called out corruption, warned politicians, and often said on stage what the public dared not. His fiery words became rallying cries for a new Assamese awakening.

When he said, “Mor kuno jaati nai, kuno dhormo nai, moi mukto,” it wasn’t just philosophy; it was liberation.

He stood by the people during protests, lent his voice to causes, and stood firmly against what he saw as authoritarian politics. His criticism of the ruling BJP was sharp and fearless.

THE DEATH THAT SILENCED A MILLION SONGS

On September 19, 2025, when reports emerged that Zubeen Garg had been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Singapore’s waters, Assam froze. The man who made millions dance now lay still, and the silence was unbearable.

From that day to now, one month later, the mystery remains unresolved. Arrests have been made, but clarity remains elusive. Investigations continue, but trust in the process has eroded, people say.

“ZUBEEN GARG WILL GET JUSTICE”: AKHIL GOGOI VOWS

On Sunday, marking one month since Zubeen’s demise, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi reignited the call for justice.

“Zubeen Garg was not just an artist; he was the conscience of Assam. His death is not just a personal tragedy. The people of Assam will not rest until every truth is brought to light,” said Gogoi.

Public sentiment echoed his demand as thousands took to social media, flooding every platform, even the official posts of the Prime Minister, with the tag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

THE LEGACY THAT LIVES ON

For millions, Zubeen Garg was not a celebrity; he was a mirror of Assamese existence. He sang the pain of the poor, the dreams of the youth, and the rebellion of the heart.

His music, born of both folk roots and electric rebellion, bridged generations. And even in death, he continues to unite farmers and filmmakers, students and singers, the devout and the defiant.

ASSAM CANNOT BE QUIET

A month has passed, but the wound remains fresh. From Lakhimpur to Silchar, candles still burn under his posters. Zubeen’s songs play on repeat in tea stalls, taxis, and marketplaces, not as entertainment, but as protest.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer who died; he was a voice that must not be silenced.

As one of his fans wrote beneath a photo of his smiling face:

“You gave us courage to sing, to speak, to dream. Until justice comes, we will not stop singing your song.”

And perhaps that is what defines this moment best: The music has stopped, but the movement plays on.