Guwahati: The residents of Guwahati city now have a new destination to relax and unwind at one of the biggest entertainment spaces in the region ‘Hustle House’.

A place with contemporary amenities, reliable infrastructure, a calm ambiance, and the biggest terrace turf in Assam, the ‘Hustle House’ was inaugurated today by film personality Nishita Goswami.

Located at Megha Plaza, Beltola Chariali, the ‘Hustle House’ is the biggest rooftop entertainment space in the entire Northeast spanning 21,000 sq. ft. It is the perfect getaway for the entire family as it has something for every age group from 3 years to 65 years.

While inaugurating Hustle House, Nishita Goswami said, “It is great to see an entertainment space like this come up in Guwahati. Kudos to the team for this concept. I am very sure this will be the ‘hangout point’ for many families.”

Hustle House boasts of an open-air café called the ‘OTT Café’, the biggest terrace Turf in Assam, a dedicated coaching space for chess, dance, martial arts, the biggest rooftop football/cricket turf in Assam measuring 6000 sq. ft. and a lot more.

Hustle House is co-founded by Pranab Beriya, Amit Agarwal, Ashutosh Siotia, Robin Gupta, Rashmi Siotia, Brinda Beriya, Ruchika Gupta and Shradha Agarwal.

Speaking at the launch, Pranab Beriya, Founder Partner, Hustle House, said, “Our idea behind starting Hustle House was to have one roof for the entire family to enjoy and engage in activities to their liking. Individual family members can have plenty of ‘Me Time’ at the Hustle House and then get together for some scrumptious meal at the open-roof café. We are hoping this will be a great space and opportunity for the family to bond over food, sports, music, etc.”

There are several things that set Hustle House apart, some of these include the biggest rooftop entertainment space in Northeast 21000 sq. ft., the biggest rooftop football/cricket turf in Assam spanning 6000 sq. ft., the only terrace-based pickle ball court in Assam and a lot more.