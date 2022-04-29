Guwahati: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are likely to drench the Northeast during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected in the Northeast for the next five days, IMD predicted on Thursday.

This may occur due to the influence of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast at lower tropospheric levels.

According to IMD, rainfall intensity is likely to increase over the Northeast from April 29.



Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh in the Northeast are likely to witness fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph).

Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim may witness scattered/fairly widespread rainfall during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on April 30 and over Assam-Meghalaya from April 30 to May 2.