GUWAHATI: There were no incidents of rhino poaching in the Northeast state of Assam in the year 2022.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to journalists in Guwahati on the first day of 2023.

“No rhino poaching incident was reported from across the national parks and wildlife sanctuary in Assam in the year 2022,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister attributed this achievement to the stringent surveillance and security arrangements that have been set up across the state to deal with the rhino poaching menace.

“It is probably after 25 years that a year has passed that witnessed zero incidents of rhino poaching,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

Assam is famous for one-horned Rhino that attracts tourists in large numbers.

Kaziranga National Park is now home to 2613 Rhinos, as per the latest census data put out by the park authority.

In 2021, only one case of rhino poaching was reported in Assam.

There were a total of 27 cases of rhino poaching in Assam in the years 2013 and 2014.