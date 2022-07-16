Guwahati: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati has secured 13th position under the Pharmacy category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022 announced by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

From last year’s 19th spot, the premier pharmaceutical institution has shown remarkable progress while jumping six spots this year, said a statement.

Dibrugarh University (47th) is the only other institution in the ‘Pharmacy’ category from North-East included in the ranking.

Dr. USN Murty, Director, NIPER Guwahati, congratulated the faculty, staff, and students at the institute. In his congratulatory message, Dr. Murty appreciated the dedication and commitment of all concerned which has helped to gain an improved rank for the institute.

He said, “The efforts of faculty, staff and students at NIPER Guwahati have been inspirational over the years. We have been able to overcome various challenges and maintain the progressive graph in terms of Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. I am sure we will be able to launch from here and gain a rank in the top ten next year”.

NIPER Guwahati was amongst the 10 other institutes from Northeast India that are named in the NIRF 2022 top 100.

From the North-East, IIT Guwahati secured the 7th position in ‘Engineering’ and 8th in the ‘Overall category’ while NIT Silchar secured 38th rank in ‘the engineering’ category.

The others included in the top 100 are Gauhati University, Tezpur University, IIM Shillong, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Kamrup, North-Eastern Hill University, Mizoram University, Dibrugarh University, and Pachhunga University College Aizawl.