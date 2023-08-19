Guwahati: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Assam Environment and Forest Department have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase forest cover on the sides of national highways in the state by planting trees.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday.

The MoU covers four divisions in the first phase: Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Nagaon, and Barpeta. The Social Forestry division of the Environment and Forest Department will execute the plan of planting trees on the national highway sides and dividers and monitor the growth of the saplings.

The MoU aims to increase forest cover in the state, minimize carbon footprints, and provide pleasant driving experiences for motorists.

Forest Minister Patowary urged both signatories of the MoU to work dedicatedly to achieve the target of green highways in the state.

He also asked the Social Forestry Division to focus on planting native trees that would grow well in Assam’s climate and make the highways beautiful.

The MoU was signed by Bikash Brahma on behalf of the NHAI and additional PCCF RP Singh on behalf of the Assam Environment and Forest Department.