Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata, has taken cognizance of a public grievance petition alleging serious environmental violations by a brick manufacturing unit and a stone crusher operating on the Pagladiya riverbed in Assam’s Nalbari district.

The matter, initially registered as Original Application No. 41/2025/PB by the NGT’s New Delhi Bench based on an email letter petition from local residents Mukul Haloi and Mridul Haloi, has now been transferred and renumbered as Original Application No. 46/2025/EZ.

During a hearing held on April 3, 2025, presided over by Justice B. Amit Sthalekar, Judicial Member, and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, the Tribunal noted the absence of the applicants.

However, the court proceeded to issue notices to both the applicants and the respondents, including the Assam government, the Assam State Pollution Control Board (ASPCB), the District Magistrate of Nalbari, M/s JPIS Brick Manufacturing Unit, and M/s PASA Stone Crusher Unit.

The letter petition, dated November 27, 2024, details a series of alleged violations of environmental regulations, specifically the Assam Brick Kilns Establishment and Regulation Rules, 2013, and the Stone Crusher Establishment & Regulation Rules, 2013.

The petitioners claimed that the construction and operation of these units pose a significant threat to the ecologically sensitive riverine biodiversity and public health of the area.

Key allegations against the J.P.I.S Brick Manufacturing Unit include its construction directly on the Pagladiya riverbed, proximity to the river’s water flow (allegedly 78 meters), ongoing leveling and clearing of the riverbed’s topsoil, and alleged violations of distance norms from nearby temples and residential areas.

The petition also claims that no public hearing was conducted by the Chengnoi Gram Panchayat regarding the unit’s permission, and the land classification remains unverified.

Similarly, the M/s PASA Stone Crusher Unit is accused of being constructed “right at the heart of the Pagladiya River basin,” with an alleged distance of only 143.65 meters from the current river water body.

The petition also highlights alleged violations of distance norms from nearby villages, a school, and a temple, along with the claim of no public hearing conducted by the local Panchayat.

Beyond the specific violations, the petitioners raised broader concerns, including the already poor air quality in Nalbari, a reported high number of cancer patients in the vicinity, obstruction to the natural movement of wild elephants using the riverbed for foraging, and the threat to the diverse aquatic and terrestrial wildlife inhabiting the ecologically rich Pagladiya riverbed.

Previously, the New Delhi Bench of the NGT had constituted a Joint Committee comprising representatives from the ASPCB and the District Magistrate of Nalbari to visit the site, investigate the grievances, verify the factual position, suggest remedial actions, and submit a report.

During the hearing in Kolkata, advocate Malabika Roy Dey, accepted the notice on behalf of the Assam government and the District Magistrate, while advocate Surendra Kumar accepted the notice on behalf of the Assam State Pollution Control Board. The Tribunal has directed that notices be issued to the two private respondent units as well.

The NGT has further directed all respondents to file their counter-affidavits within four weeks. The Tribunal’s office has been instructed to provide e-copies of the original application and its annexures to the counsels for the respondents within 24 hours.

The case is scheduled for the next hearing on May 7, 2025.