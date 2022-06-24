NF Railway has also decided to extend the service of the New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger special up to Jagiroad

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to extend the service of the New Bongaigaon – Guwahati passenger special up to Jagiroad on an experimental basis for one month.

This extension will benefit the short-distance passengers in need of travel on this route.

The NF Railway has also decided to operate one bi-weekly special train between Guwahati – Jorhat Town for the benefit of intercity passengers for one month.

Train No. 05801 (New Bongaigaon – Jagiroad Special), will depart from New Bongaigaon at 04:50 hrs to reach Jagiroad at 12:00 hrs.

During the return journey train No. 05802 (Jagiroad – New Bongaigaon Special) will depart from Jagiroad at 02:55 pm to reach New Bongaigaon at 10:15 pm.

This extension will be effective from July 4 to August 2, 2022, on daily basis. In addition to its stoppages from New Bongaigaon to Guwahati, the special train will have stoppages at Narangi, Panikhaiti, Thakurkuchi, Panbari, Digaru, Tetelia, Kamrup Khetri and Barahu in the way journey.

Timings and stoppages between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati will remain unchanged.

Train No. 05888 (Guwahati – Jorhat Town Special), will start its journey from Guwahati station at 06:45 am to reach Jorhat Town at 02:25 pm.

Similarly, train No. 05887 (Jorhat Town – Guwahati Special) will start its journey from Jorhat Town at 03:30 to reach Guwahati at 11:00 pm.

The train will operate every Wednesday and Saturday from June 29 till July 27, 2022.

During its both ways journey the special train will have stoppages at Hojai, Lumding, Diphu, Dimapur, Furkating and Mariani stations.

This train is expected to provide another travel option for the people of Jorhat Town and Guwahati.

The Guwahati – Jorhat Town – Guwahati special train will consist of 06 coaches. There will be 03 AC Chair Car, 01 Vistadome Coach & 02 Generator cum Luggage Brake Van.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.