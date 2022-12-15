GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Jorhat leg of “Development Fortnight” christened “Bikashor Babe Eta Pokhek” at the historic court field in Jorhat on Thursday.

It may be noted that Assam government is observing “fortnight of development” in eleven districts across the state with laying of foundation stones for new projects and inauguration of completed ones involving financial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore.

The “development fortnight” programme, which was approved by the Assam cabinet last month will be covered in two phases.

The second phase of the initiative to kick-start infrastructure projects will begin in January. The Jorhat leg of the initiative involved bhumi pujan and laying foundation stones of as many as 17 projects involving financial outlay of Rs 853.1548 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailing the rich socio, cultural and academic prowess of Jorhat district, said that to help the district sustain its traditions, the Assam government has launched the infrastructure projects for the district.

The Assam CM said that he is happy to have laid the foundations of 17 infra projects. He said that once completed, the projects will add a new momentum to the development of Jorhat and its peripheral areas.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of Assam and its people, CM Sarma said for the development to take place, Assam needs an enabling environment san the culture of dharna and bandh.

He also appreciated the role of people which has catalysed for ushering an era new found development.

He also sought cooperation from all sections of the people of Assam towards development. He also observed that if this tempo of development initiatives continues for one decade, Assam will surely become one of five top performing states of the country.

He said that the Lachit Maidam Memorial and Cultural Project will be completed in two years and once completed, the site will be transformed into one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Assam.