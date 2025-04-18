Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the BJP-led NDA has already secured a sweeping lead in the upcoming panchayat elections, winning 348 seats uncontested.

Of these, 325 seats were claimed by the BJP and its ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Taking to the social media platform X, Sarma shared a chart highlighting the NDA’s early gains, which include 37 Zila Parishad seats, 35 going to BJP, and two to AGP, and 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats, with BJP bagging 259 and AGP securing 29.

Yesterday marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat elections. As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.



As per the data shared by the Chief Minister, the remaining uncontested seats include 13 going to independent candidates, nine to the Indian National Congress (INC), and one to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Describing the outcome as “unprecedented,” Sarma also said, “This is a historic mandate in Assam’s political landscape. It reflects the deep trust and affection of the people for the NDA and the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Sarma further added that the NDA is poised for a clean sweep in the upcoming panchayat polls. “We expect this lead to widen once the final results are declared,” he said.

In addition, the three-tier panchayat elections will take place in two phases on May 2 and May 7, across 27 of the 34 districts. However, the remaining seven districts will not participate, as they fall under autonomous councils.

According to the State Election Commission, Assam has a total of 21,920 Gram Panchayat seats, 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 397 Zila Parishad seats. The Commission will release the final list of uncontested seats on Saturday.

The vote count will take place on May 11. More than 1.8 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this local body election.