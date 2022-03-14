DIBRUGARH: National Footballer Sarbina Minj has passed away while undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the end came on Saturday morning.

She got injured in a road accident near Jatiya Vidyalaya in Moran on March 6. She was undergoing treatment at AMCH after the accident.

Minj was a women footballer from Assam, who represented at the National level.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire Assam as the state lost one of the talented women footballers. Sarbina Minj hails from Halmari Tea estate in Khowang in Dibrugarh.

State power minister Bimal Borah on Saturday paid a visit to Sarbina Minj’s house at Halmari Tea estate in Khowang. He condoled the sudden demise of the talented player.

Talking to media persons, Bimal Borah said, “It was very unfortunate that we have lost a talented footballer. We have taken a decision to send her to AIIMS, Delhi for better treatment through Air Ambulance but she suddenly expired at AMCH on Saturday morning.”