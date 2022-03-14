Dibrugarh: An Assam police constable allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife last night in Dibrugarh, said an official.

The constable has been identified as Biki Chetia of Dibrugarh.

The incident took place at his quarter at the police campus near the Sadar Police station at around 1:30 am last night.

Confirming the incident, Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said Biki Chetia shot dead his wife Jayashri Chetia last night with his service pistol.

“He confessed to the crime. He killed his wife due to a family dispute. We have arrested him and interrogation is underway to know the motive of the crime,” he said.

According to a source, they got married four years back. They were staying in their quarter backside of the Dibrugarh police station. She was four-month pregnant.

“He was drunk during the incident. His arm was seized. He was engaged as a security of a member of foreigners’ tribunal,” said a police source.