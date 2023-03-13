Dimapur: Nagaland will get additional central assistance of Rs 68.02 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The high-level committee under the chairmanship of Union home minister Amit Shah approved the additional central assistance of Rs 1,816.162 crore under the NDRF to five states which were affected by flood, landslides and cloudbursts during 2022, according to a PIB release on Monday.

Among these five states, Nagaland will get Rs 68.02 crore, Assam Rs 520.466 crore, Himachal Pradesh Rs 239.31 crore, Karnataka Rs 941.04 crore and Meghalaya Rs 47.326 crore.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

During the financial year 2022-23, the central government released Rs 15,770.40 crore to 25 states under the SDRF and Rs 502.744 crore to four states under the NDRF.

Immediately after the calamities, the central government had deputed inter-ministerial central teams to these states without waiting for the receipt of memorandums from them, the release said.