DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh district administration on Tuesday handed over 10 bigha Government land to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for construction of the Regional Response Centre (RRC) at Lahowal in Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh, East revenue circle officer Jharna Patgiri handed over the 10 bigha Government land to the Commandant of 12th Battalion of NDRF Rajesh Thakur at Dibrugarh east revenue circle office.

Talking to media persons, Rajesh Thakur said, “We are thankful to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials for granting us the land for the construction of NDRF Regional Response Centre in Dibrugarh. The centre will cover the parts of Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Nagaland.”

“Dibrugarh is a very important place to construct to RRC. Many important industries were set up in Dibrugarh and at any time any Disaster can happen. So, to mitigate disasters, the RRC will play a crucial role. The RRC which will be set up in Dibrugarh will cover most parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland,” Thakur said.

The RCC will provide training and other facilities to mitigate the disaster in the region.

“The three states are prone to earthquakes. So, we will provide all kinds of training to our people which will help them in any kinds of Disaster,” Thakur added.