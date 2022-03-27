Dimapur: Naga Women Hoho Dimapur (NWHD) and Lotha Eloe Hoho (LEH), the apex women organisation of the Lotha Naga tribe, condemned the harassment and misconduct meted out to 80-year-old Naga woman Mhalo Kikon and her granddaughter at the Lopkpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati by the CISF personnel on March 24.

The NWHD said such unpleasant behaviour by security personnel is unacceptable and intolerable which clearly showed the airport security personnel’s malicious intent and racist attitude towards Kikon and her granddaughter in particular and to Nagas as a whole in general.

The hoho said it strongly supports the demand to disclose the details and identities of the security personnel involved in the incident and the validity of the proof of their suspension so that such unfortunate acts could be avoided in the future.

Condemning the “barbaric ordeal” of its elderly bonafide member Kikon and her young granddaughter by CISF personnel, LEH president R Zuchobeni Ezong and general secretary Loseno Ovung, in a condemnation note, appealed to both the chief ministers of Assam and Nagaland to immediately initiate appropriate action against the perpetrators of such heinous crimes against humanity.

“It is sheer inhumanity to force an octogenarian on a wheelchair with a hip implant to remove her clothes including her undergarments and diaper,” the organization said. It added that this amounted to not only physical and mental harassment but was also a violation of an individual’s right to dignity guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”

The LEH also urged all right-thinking citizens to condemn such inhuman and barbaric ordeal meted out to a senior citizen.