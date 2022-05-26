Aizawl: Mizoram police on Thursday arrested a man from Assam for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl, officials said.

The arrested man has been identified as Fairul Haque, a resident of the Cachar district in Assam.

Police said information was received at Lawngtlai police station that a woman from Bagha in Assam’s Cachar district was beaten up and thrown out of a car at Thingkah village in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district by one Khairul Hoque Laskar from the same town and two other persons from Assam.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The three accused also kidnapped a 3-year-old daughter of the woman and ran away with Rs 1.5 lakh cash belonging to the woman, said a statement.

Acting on the information, the Lawngtlai police station team immediately launched an investigation into the incident and after relentless investigation, the involved car was recovered on the roadside about 5 km away from Thingfal village in Lunglei district on Tuesday midnight, it said.

Thereafter, all police stations in Mizoram and Cachar districts were alerted.

After an intense search, Fairul Haque was arrested on Thursday in Cachar district with the help of Cachar police, it said.

The kidnapped child has also been reunited with her relatives in Cachar, it said.



The statement further said that all-out efforts are rigorously being undertaken to arrest the other two accused.