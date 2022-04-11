AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl and discussed a wide range of issues, including augmentation of power generations in the state, an official statement said.

State power and electricity minister R. Lalzirliana also took part in the meeting, the statement issued by the information and public relations department said.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing projects in the state and also future projects to be undertaken for the development of the state.

They discussed the feasibility of constructing major power projects and the generation of more power to meet the state’s requirements by harnessing rivers and solar power in the state.

The Governor informed the Chief Minister that he recently met Central ministers in the national capital over various development projects in Mizoram.

He said that Delhi is giving due importance to development projects in the northeastern state.

Zoramthanga thanked the Governor for his concern about the development of the state.

Both leaders also discussed the development of the tourism sector, air connectivity, and science in higher education, incorporation of traditional medicinal herbs under Ayush and education of the mass on various Central schemes.

R. Lalzirliana had recently said that the state has the potential of generating 4,000 Megawatt hydroelectricity.

He had also said that the state generates about 10 MW of electric power through various power dams across the state, which is far below the state’s requirements.

Mizoram at present consumes about 144 MW power per day and most of its requirements are met from those purchased from outside the state, an official said.

Two mini-hydel projects that will generate 24 MW power each are in the pipeline, he said.

Efforts are on to find possibilities to collaborate with Central public sector units for the construction of major hydel projects in the state, he added.