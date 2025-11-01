Guwahati: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has announced a major new initiative: the launch of a Research Fellowship dedicated to preserving and promoting the Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

The fellowship, announced on Saturday, aims to inspire future generations by studying and embodying the values of creativity, compassion, cultural unity, and humanism that “Zubeen Da” championed.

The announcement was made at a press conference featuring Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque and Vice Chancellor Prof. G.D. Sharma, among other university dignitaries.

USTM’s connection with the beloved artist was both “cherished and emotional.” The university fondly recalled Zubeen Garg’s visits to the campus, including the filming of scenes from his acclaimed works, such as his last film, “Roi Roi Binale.” His heartfelt interactions with students and faculty left a “lasting impression.”

The fellowship further solidifies this bond, building on the Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) that USTM conferred upon the artist during its 10th Convocation—an honour he accepted with his characteristic grace.

“This initiative is not merely an academic project,” stated the university. “It is a tribute aimed at inspiring future generations and keeping alive the spirit, philosophy, and humanity of Zubeen Garg in the hearts and minds of learners, researchers, and artists.”

The university has already received an encouraging number of responses from individuals eager to undertake research under the fellowship, a fact that reflects the “deep respect and emotional attachment” people hold for Zubeen Garg, USTM said .

To ensure the highest academic and cultural standards, USTM is forming an Advisory Council. This body will comprise scholars, artists, cultural historians, and members of Zubeen Garg’s family, all tasked with monitoring the progress and outcomes of the research. USTM has extended an invitation for like-minded experts to associate with this noble effort.