Guwahati: Rajesh Bhuyan’s film Roi Roi Binale, featuring the final screen appearance of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, has broken advance booking records ahead of its October 31 release.

Produced by Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg, the film has drawn strong public interest following Zubeen’s unexpected death in Singapore last month.

His wish to release the film on October 31 has added to the anticipation, resulting in sold-out shows on the first day of advance booking in Guwahati.

Ticket windows were immediately crowded when sales opened. “The film has earned nearly Rs 50 lakh in pre-release bookings, a record for the Assamese film industry,” said a member of the production team.

To meet demand, cinemas across Assam have added early morning shows, some starting at 6 am. In Guwahati, multiplexes have rescheduled or canceled other films to prioritize Roi Roi Binale, with similar changes in other towns.

On BookMyShow, most shows are filling fast, showing audiences’ eagerness to see Zubeen’s last performance. The film follows the life of a blind artist and has gained deeper significance after Zubeen’s passing. “Roi Roi Binale is a tribute and a cultural moment that unites fans in grief and admiration,” said a manager of a Guwahati cinema hall.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan said, “The response shows the love people have for Zubeen. Over 60 halls outside Assam, including in major cities, will also screen the film.”

Bhuyan added that Zubeen’s work will remain influential. “Zubeen revived the Assamese film industry with Mission China. With Roi Roi Binale, he has created new opportunities for regional cinema. His path could even encourage major OTT platforms to showcase Assamese films.”