Guwahati: Kutumba Suraksha Parishad (KSP) from Assam has agreed to support standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at protecting the natural environment of the Mawjymbuin cave in Meghalaya.

This breakthrough was achieved during a meeting convened by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, attended by representatives of the KSP and Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong.

The cave, famous for its natural stalagmite resembling a Shivalingam, has been at the centre of a controversy since August last year.

The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong had restricted religious activities in the cave, sparking protests from some groups.

KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah stated that protecting the environment means that citizens have a fundamental duty to preserve the natural beauty of the cave.

He urged people to avoid activities that could harm the cave’s ecosystem, such as using lights, earthen lamps, or burning incense.

Borah clarified that there is no outright ban on religious activities in the cave, but rather restrictions to safeguard the environment.

Hindu devotees are allowed to visit and worship between 9 am and 5 pm daily, with special arrangements during the sacred month of Shravan.

The meeting also revealed that two groups, the Seng Khasi Hima Mawsynram and Meghalaya Indigenous Minority Tribals Forum, had instigated the KSP to protest against the restrictions.

However, the Mawsynram dorbar shnong spokesperson, Hiamdor Rapsang, claimed that these groups do not operate in the public’s interest and are only serving personal interests.