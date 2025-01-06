Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Management Industrial Trainee for a period of one year extendable up to three

years in its Bengaluru complex in 2025. As free India was born, the Government of India announced a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components.

Name of post : Management Industrial Trainee

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should have passed ICWA Inter / CA Inter.

Stipend : Monthly stipend payable is Rs. 18,000 for 1st Year, 19,000 for 2nd Year and 20,000

for 3rd Year

Age Limit :

Candidate’s upper age limit is maximum of 25 years as on dt 01.01.2025. Relaxation of 5 years for SC & ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates and 10 years for Persons with disabilities

Selection Procedure :

Candidate have to appear for the walk in interview on 09.01.2025 at 9:00 AM in CENTER FOR LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT, BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED, JALAHALLI, BAGALORE – 560090

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with the following documents (1 set of photo copy):

a. SSLC Marks Card

b. Degree certificate

c. ICWA Inter passed/ CA Inter passed certificate

d. Aadhar card

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here